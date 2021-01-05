Ohio County alerts of fake text vaccination announcement

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department was alerted today, about a false mass text announcement concerning vaccinations for persons 80 years or over.
At this time, all COVID-19 vaccinations are done by appointment.
If you know anyone who received a mass text message concerning the health department giving COVID-19 vaccinations on January 6th from 9-3 and no appointment is needed, it is false.
The Health Department has not sent out any mass text announcements.
The numbers from the mass text announcement are not from a (304) exchange.
The Ohio County Health Department says to not come for a COVID-19 vaccination unless you have an appointment with a time.
