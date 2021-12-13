Ohio County awarded funds to fight gun violence

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 2: Gun safety advocates rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court before during oral arguments in the Second Amendment case NY State Rifle & Pistol v. City of New York, NY on December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Several gun owners and the NRA’s New York affiliate challenged New York City laws concerning handgun ownership and and they contend the city’s gun license laws are overly restrictive and potentially unconstitutional. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Three counties in West Virginia will receive funds to fight gun violence.

The Justice Department said in a statement that Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties will receive $86,763 to combat firearms trafficking and enhance the prosecution of gun crimes

The funding was part of $17.5 million awarded nationwide to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

William J. Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia says the funding will allow better coordination between federal and state officials to fight gun crime.