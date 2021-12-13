Ohio County awarded funds to fight gun violence

Three counties in West Virginia will receive funds to fight gun violence.
The Justice Department said in a statement that Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties will receive $86,763 to combat firearms trafficking and enhance the prosecution of gun crimes
The funding was part of $17.5 million awarded nationwide to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
William J. Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia says the funding will allow better coordination between federal and state officials to fight gun crime.