Ohio County awarded Justice Assistance Grant to fight crime and protect schools

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — More than $50 thousand dollars in grant money is on its way to Ohio County, and it will help fund two very important programs.

It’s all part of the Justice Assistance Grant program that is used to fund over 40 projects across the Mountain State. Those funds support statewide projects that look to support jobs in the criminal justice system.

One portion of the money will go will go to support prevention resource officers in several Ohio County Schools including Wheeling Park High School, Middle Creek Elementary and Madison Elementary Schools.

Every little bit helps and it costs money to put good police officers on the job trained, well equipped to get good people and we have good people and that cost money. So any help we can get that support our budget to continue that is very important. Randy Wharton, President, Ohio County Commission

Another portion of to to support the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force. Local officials credit that organization with taking a number of dangerous drug and violent criminals off the street.