Ohio County Board of Education gives go-ahead on bid for Woodsdale Elementary School’s renovations

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- The big changes coming to Woodsdale Elementary School are one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Board gave their go-ahead on the bid for Woodsdale Elementary’s construction project. They’ve accepted Grae-Con’s $4 million bid.

All that will go into the renovations for the school. That includes adding safety features, redesigning most of the classrooms, expanding the cafeteria, and doing some HVAC updates. A lot of changes that board members can’t wait for.

But there may be some bumps along the way. The Board’s talking about parking issues.

“This entire bond project has been a lot of our life’s work. You see the progress, and it all comes together, and it’s very exciting. This is a really good part. We’ll have some frustration, and it will end up great in the end. So, we’re really excited to do this for the community.” assistant Superintendent Rick Jones, Ohio County Schools

The Board says the school will lose some parking spots during the construction process, but is working out some of the logistics to solve any parking issues.

The project is expected to begin as early as next week, but won’t break ground until closer to winter break.