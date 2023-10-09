OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a night to celebrate excellence in Ohio County at Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting.

The Board started by honoring the Wheeling Park High School boy’s soccer team, your 2023 OVAC Champions, and their third title in a row.

Next were Wheeling Park’s three National Merit Semifinalists, Ryan Linder, Grant Kenamond and Kathryn Prather.

And finally the Board honored two WPHS coaches for being named WVSSAC Coaches of the Year.

Golf coach Don Headley was selected for the honor, who has brought the school six state championships over the years.

Joining him was Girls Soccer coach Carrie Hanna, also a state champion.



Congratulations to everyone.