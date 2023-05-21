OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Board of Education Member Grace Norton passed away Saturday.

Elected in 2020, Norton was a retired educator who worked in almost all levels of education including middle school, high school and adult education.

During her career, she also served as an assistant to a college president.

With more than four decades of experience, she served as a counselor and planning coordinator for the Ohio County Board of Education.