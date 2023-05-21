OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Board of Education Member Grace Norton passed away Saturday.
Elected in 2020, Norton was a retired educator who worked in almost all levels of education including middle school, high school and adult education.
During her career, she also served as an assistant to a college president.
With more than four decades of experience, she served as a counselor and planning coordinator for the Ohio County Board of Education.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ohio County Board of Education member Grace Norton. She was a dedicated board member committed to providing the best education possible for our students. Grace was a strong person who was determined to fulfill her duties as a board member while dealing with difficult health issues. She believed in public education, and she was a lifelong learner. It was a pleasure to have worked with Ms. Norton. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends.Superintendent Kimberly Miller, Ohio County Schools