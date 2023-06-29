OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Board of Education is one step closer to naming a replacement for the late Grace Norton.

Norton passed away back in May, leaving the board with 45 days to find a new member to represent District 1.

The board identified 2 candidates: Jessica Powers, who ran for a board seat in the most recent election, and Olivia Litman.

As opposed to choosing between them, the board will send their names down to the newly appointed West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, Michele Blatt, to decide. Blatt will have sole discretion in naming a new board member. She could choose between them, or possibly pick someone else.

“I learned a lot tonight, and it was really nice to see how they kind of worked with one another in terms of making sure that the decision was best for what not only is the Board of Education, but also the people of the district and ultimately the people that are involved with Ohio County Schools.” OLIVIA LITMAN, Ohio County Board of Education candidate

“I was a little, kind of shocked especially after the second motion was made to appoint me to the Board. I had a strong showing in the last election, I had a strong showing tonight of support here, and we will see what they do in Charleston.” JESSICA POWERS, Ohio County Board of Education candidate

Stay with 7NEWS as we await a decision from the new state superintendent of schools.