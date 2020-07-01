Ohio County Board of Education swears in new members

WHEELING, W.Va, (WTRF) – Questions still remain about the upcoming school year, but what is certain is who is responsible for answering them.

Ohio County Schools swore in its newest Board of Education members Wednesday afternoon, who know they have a big task to tackle in the coming weeks.

This is the future that we’re training and if we mess up, the future gets messed up. Grace Norton, Ohio County Board of Education

New members Pete Chacalos and Grace Norton have now taken their spots to serve Ohio County’s students. Both know it’s a unique time to be an educator and are tasked with helping decide how to best keep students safe from COVID-19.

I’d like to see kids in the classroom five days, as I think a recent survey most of the public wants to as well, but we may or may not be able to do that. That decision may be made in Charleston for us. Pete Chacalos, Ohio County Board of Education

With online schooling as a possible option, Norton said she has experience with the obstacles that route presents.

It’s a challenge when you’re not really actually physically present to see to it that the kids are have the opportunities they need, to get a question answered so they can progress. Grace Norton, Ohio County Board of Education

They join Molly Aderholt, Christine Carder and David Croft, as well as Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller and Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones to tackle list of decisions to be made in the coming months.

Once school is back in session, there are other goals these new members have for their terms, like providing CTE education in younger grades.

It would be great for them to have that experience before they get to the high school. It might spur them on to an interest in that specific field and who knows, they could stay here. They could get jobs here. Pete Chacalos, Ohio County Board of Education

As well as getting parents more involved in thier child’s education.

We want them to come and work with us. We’re here to do the best job we can do for their kids, but that means we have to know what their kids need. Grace Norton, Ohio County Board of Education

During the special meeting David Croft was voted President of the Ohio County Board of Education and Molly Aderholt was named Vice President.