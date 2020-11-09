Ohio County Canvass all votes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County had their canvass today but still have two precincts to hand count including over 5,000 absentee ballots that voters returned.

The number of in-person voters on election day “surprised” Ohio County officials as they expected a little over 5,000 but ended up having over 9,000 voters come out to the polls.

Not only was there the high number of in-person voters and early voters, as expected Ohio County received an overwhelming amount of voters voting absentee.

The hand count for the two precincts will take at least until Tuesday where all votes will be official.