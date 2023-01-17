OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Commission just donated one thousand dollars to honor a man that stood as a pillar of the community for decades.

John Nanny was a Marine Corps veteran, a police officer, as well as a truant officer, and he taught at Bethany and West Liberty, among a seemingly endless list of accomplishments.

A special podium will be installed at the Gold Star Family Memorial in Wheeling to honor all of the work he did for others, including his good friend, Herschel Woody Williams.

“And everything he did was for somebody else, he never did anything for himself, it was always for somebody else….” “I could stand here all day and talk about John. He could stand here for the next two weeks and talk about him. I can’t think of anything else right off hand; there’s a list this long and longer that tells all about John’s accomplishments, and he has done so much.” Steve Duncil, Senior Vice Commandant of the Marine Corps. League of West Virginia

The ceremony is set for April 14 at 2 p.m. down at the riverfront.