Ohio County Commission presents $100,000 to Bethlehem for improvement project

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — Ohio County Commission presented a $100,000 check to the mayor of Bethlehem for a project that’s been years in the making.



The Village of Bethlehem has been in need of a new water, meter and electric system for years but has not had the funds.



The meters that will be installed with the grant money are the same in most counties, and Bethlehem Mayor Don Junkins and Ohio county commissioners agree the meters were much needed in the village.