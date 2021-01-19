Ohio County Commission speaks out after public attack, promises to provide transparency

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Ohio County Commissioners held a meeting this evening to discuss an issue that has been giving the commissioners a lot of problems in the new year.

Commissioner Don Nickerson says a January 10th editorial in the newspaper requested commission to inform the public about an Ohio County Development Authority meeting that was held behind closed doors.

The meeting involved discussion of a contract with Greg Stewart to manage the Highlands.

The editorial asked commission to make sure the contract was handled correctly. Nickerson believes the meeting failed to comply with open meeting rules which resulted in transparency issues— prohibiting commissioners from being fully aware of what was happening.

So– commission has worked to resolve these issues and prohibit them from happening again.

Everyone can make innocent mistakes because sometimes the rules are complicated, but what this commission will not tolerate in Ohio County government is purposeful attempts to avoid transparency laws. If you don’t want to play by the rules you will not be involved in Ohio County Commission Government. Period. The bottom line is the Ohio County Commission recognized the problem related to the recent OCDA actions and as correctly suggested in the editorial has taken action to address those problems. DON NICKERSON

OHIO COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Nickerson says this has resulted in a new standard for reporting what goes on at OCDA meetings, and even the removal of some members of the OCDA– which resorted in public attacks against commission members on a local radio station.

But– he says the attacks won’t stop commission from doing the right thing.