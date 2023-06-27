OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Commission wrote a letter June 19 to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to object to the pending Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power pending rate increase.

The Ohio County Commission opposes the rate increase based on economic changes coming out of the three-year COVID downturn, rising inflation, increase in interest rates and the effect of the proposed increase on families living on fixed incomes, such as retirees.

You can read the full letter from Ohio County Commission President Donald A. Nickerson Jr. below: