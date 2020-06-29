Ohio County could be first in state to resume jury trials

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Courthouse is busy getting ready for jury trials that were allowed to begin Monday. Open for duty, the first jury trial is planned for Tuesday morning; making it the first in West Virginia.

Smaller groups will be brought in with face masks on, and hand sanitizer galore.

Jurors will be sent directly to the courtroom; no lollygagging in the hallways.

Red lines will mark six feet spacing, but if larger groups are needed, then the court can opt for a larger venue in Ohio County (a civic center, school, gym, or the county’s conference center at the Highlands).

Tomorrow could be a big day for Ohio County. We could have the first jury trial for the state of West Virginia. We’ll set times. 9, 10, 11 for each of those groups to come in.

We may even get to the point where we bring one juror in at a time. It really depends but our first goal is safety for the jury pull. Brenda L. Miller, Ohio County Circuit Clerk

Now, if you are called in for jury duty and you’re elderly, work in the medical field, or are squeamish about venturing out, you must let the court know; You can’t just *not show up, as the circuit clerk says you’re not immune to being fined, even during a pandemic.



Call 304-234-3611 to talk with jury organizers, and to find out if this jury trial set for the history books is still on for tomorrow, call 304-234-3612.