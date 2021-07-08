Ohio County Court System launches new way to notify jurors

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County court system is rolling out a new system to notify you of your jury duty.

How it works is simple: with the new way, you can have access to the jury system right in the palm of your hand through text message.

They can even let you know when and where you need to appear through call or email, and if there are any cancellations or changed times.

But this new system isn’t doing away with the old way—it’s just an addition to it.

Ohio County Circuit Clerk Brenda L. Miller believes having both systems working together will be a convenience to everyone.

Not that the system was bad in the past because it was the best that we had to offer, but technology today just increases our ability to do things a little easier, a little quicker that it benefits everybody. Brenda L. Miller, Ohio County Circuit Clerk

Because the old system will also notify you, you can expect to still get a postcard 3 weeks ahead of your jury duty.

Miller also says the key thing for this system to work is to legibly write out your contact information on the your juror questionnaires they send out every four months.