New Ohio County COVID cases drop by one-third

Last week’s new COVID-19 numbers have been released for Ohio County, and officials are seeing a decrease for the first time in a month.



The Ohio County Health Department says 169 cases were identified in the county last week. That’s a nearly one-third drop from the week before.



Nearly 30 percent of those new cases are from those under 18.



The department says that two more Ohio County residents have died from COVID-related causes since last Sunday.



Health officials will be reopening the Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands tomorrow at 550 Cabela Drive.

Sixty-nine (69) cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2; AY.3 & AY.4, or more commonly referred to as the Delta Variant, have been identified in Ohio County. Eighty-six (86) cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, or more commonly referred to as the Alpha Variant, have been identified in Ohio County. Two (2) case of the COVID-19 variant P.1., or more commonly referred to as the Gamma Variant, have been identified in Ohio County.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics Monday – Friday at the old OVMC.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

COVID-19 Testing

Monday-Friday

9:00am – 3:30pm

OVMC (former VPC South parking lot, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling)

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions. Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a drive-up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the testing sites. This special clinic is being hosted by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency. For more information call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if they are tested for COVID-19 that they are to remain in home isolation until they receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring. If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (subject to change due to supply and demand). Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines are available at all locations. Walk-ins welcomed at all locations.

Daily Health Department Clinics

9/27/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

9/28/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

9/29/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

9/30/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

10/1/21 – Walk-in Clinic at Community Clinic – Highlands 9am-4pm

(Effective 9/27/21 COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at the Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands – old Michaels Craft Store, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV.)

Special Clinics

· 9/29/21 – West Liberty University Back to School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Community Vaccination Center – Highlands, 9am-4pm. (2nd dose clinic)

Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Individuals who are homebound can call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to schedule a home COVID-19 vaccination visit. Ohio County residents can call (304) 234-3682 to set up an appointment and vaccination type.

Pfizer Booster Vaccination Clinic

The CDC recommends the booster dose for individuals who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 50 – 64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of PfizerBioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 18 – 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of PfizerBioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• People aged 18 – 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

• This booster dose recommendation does not apply to people who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

All BOOSTER vaccinations will require an official COVID-19 vaccination card or VAMS Certification. Individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccination were issued a personal COVID-19 vaccination card which included vaccine details such as lot number, vaccination location, vaccination type and the number of vaccines given. Individuals who need a COVID-19 vaccine replacement card can apply for a card through the WVDHHR at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/replacement-card.aspx . Replacement cards will not be issued at the community vaccine center or the county health department at this time.

Additional Dose of RNA COVID-19 Vaccinations

On August 13, 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met and reviewed the data for use of an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people. ACIP made an interim recommendation for use of an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (for persons aged ≥12 years) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (for persons aged ≥18 years) after an initial 2-dose primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series for moderately to severely immunocompromised people and does not apply to people who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the additional dose of an mRNA COVID19 vaccine be administered at the earliest four weeks at least 28 days after a second dose and a person should not receive more than three mRNA vaccine doses total. The additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose should be the same vaccine product as the initial 2-dose mRNA COVID-19 primary vaccine series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). If the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available, the other mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered.

The specific list of eligible people includes:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

While immunocompromised individuals do not need a prescription, or proof of their condition to get a third dose, individuals are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. West Virginians who are immunocompromised and meet CDC eligibility recommendations are strongly encouraged to choose COVID-19 vaccination, which now includes a third dose for mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

General Information

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and contact their personal physician if they become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

