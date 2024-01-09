WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One Ohio County Delegate is looking forward to the West Virginia Legislative session and has one important topic that he wants to focus on.

West Virginia’s 60-day legislative session will begin early Wednesday morning and Ohio County Delegate Shawn Fluharty will be focusing on making childcare more accessible within the state.

Delegate Fluharty says his main concern in this legislative session is the families of West Virginia and the resources available for them.

He says the state’s childcare cost is quickly on the rise, making it very difficult for people to support and take care of their loved ones.

Fluharty also believes part of the focus needs to be on the Child Protective Service system and the children in a system that is lacking financial stability.

”First and foremost, we talked about West Virginia as a place for you to raise your family. We want people returning, not leaving. These are factors in making that decision. If you’re going to decide if you’re a young person deciding to start a family. We want to have all the parameters in place to make you comfortable, to choose West Virginia to do that.” Delegate Shawn Fluharty – Ohio County, WV (D)

Fluharty says that his goal in this session is to put West Virginia families first and ensure that they have adequate resources to take care of their children.

The beginning of the legislative session will also feature Governor Jim Justice’s final State of the State address.