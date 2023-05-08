Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ohio County Commission have reached an agreement on all issues raised in the lawsuits including pay issues.

Attorney Teresa Toriseva of the deputies and Attorney Bill Wilmoth of the County met at a neutral site with a professional mediator to negotiate an end to the alleged claims in three lawsuits that were filed in December of 2022.

The resolution includes a significant raise for all law enforcement members and civilian members, retroactive to January 1, 2023.

According to a release from Toriseva, the settlement also provides for better processes accounting for time, will assure more law enforcement coverage at The Highlands, particularly the Sports Complex, and clarifies and clears up ongoing issues with overtime and other time off matters.

The resolution will not be final until it’s approved by a vote from all affected law enforcement and civilian employees of the Sheriff’s Department and a vote by the Ohio County Commission at its May 16 meeting.

Both sides say no comment will be made until final approval.