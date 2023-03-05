WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Deputies from the Ohio County Sheriff’s office will have a public hearing on their pay dispute March 16 despite the county’s motion to dismiss their hearing demand, according to the West Virginia Record.

Attorney Bill Wilmoth with Steptoe & Johnson represented the county and filed a motion to dismiss the civil service action claiming the Civil Service Commission had no jurisdiction to conduct the hearing.

On March 17, Ohio Circuit Judge Ronald Wilson will hold a hearing to determine if an injunction should be ordered against the Ohio County Commission to stop the pay reductions and the deputies’ claims of ongoing retaliation.

Three original circuit court cases were filed in December 2022 over wages and COVID sick time. Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues, according to Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law, attorney for the plaintiffs.

Ohio County employees, sheriff’s deputies, sue county over wages, COVID sick time

In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s deputies allege that they were denied at least one week of pay due to a payroll change. The plaintiffs allege they have been denied at least one week’s pay by way of the county switching the payroll to being paid ahead by two days to be being paid entirely in arrears.

In the second complaint, 31 county employees claim they were improperly paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that other county employees received full pay but worked half the hours when the plaintiffs did not. The plaintiffs allege they should have been paid the same as other county employees during COVID, that is to work half the hours for full pay.

In the third complaint, 16 workers allege they were forced to use their own paid sick time to comply with county COVID quarantine policy or otherwise not coming to work when the reason they could not come to work was caused by a work event.

Toriseva, claims the alleged retaliation from the county against the deputies is creating a potential public safety issue.

Deputies are not able to strike or participate in union collective bargaining.

The county commission and Ohio County Administrator Randy Russell claim the deputies are treated fairly and that they did not lose any pay. In fact, they say deputies received a $3,000 increase to their base salary during the COVID pandemic and $1,000 base rate adjustment in 2020 as well as a $1,000 “hero’s pay” bonus.

The deputies have requested the missing wages, but they say the county has refused to pay. They also seek judgement, compensatory damages, interest, attorney fees, court costs and other relief.