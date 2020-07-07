Ohio County Development Authority announces Highlands Sports Complex opening

Triadelphia, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Development Authority (OCDA) in partnership with Sports Facilities Management (SFM) is announcing the grand opening of Highlands Sports Complex on Saturday, August 1st.

The event is free and open to the public.

HSC is a 200,000 square foot state-of-the-art sports facility located at The Highlands in Triadelphia, WV. The facility features six basketball/volleyball courts, an 88,000 square foot vaulted-ceiling indoor turf field, an 89,640 square foot outdoor turf field, play climb, and arcade. Other amenities include batting cages, pickleball courts, a second-floor mezzanine with views of the courts and turf, team rooms, and on-site café.

A fitness center, outdoor adventure course, and splash pad are expected to open in 2021.

“We’re very excited to open the sports complex to the public,” says Tim McCormick, President Ohio County Commission. “The state-of-the-art facility offers a total sports and entertainment experience for families. Come celebrate this momentous occasion with us and get your first of many experiences at Highlands Sports.”

The Grand Opening is an opportunity for residents to come and experience the facility.

Outdoor activities will begin at 12 p.m. leading up to a 12:30 p.m. ceremony featuring OCDA and SFM staff.

Indoor activities will follow at 1 p.m. including an HSC Passport that encourages guests to visit a variety of locations in the complex with a chance to win prizes provided by the facility and local businesses.

The day will wrap up at 4 p.m.

For more information about the Grand Opening at Highlands Sports Complex visit highlandssports.com/events/grand-opening/132 or contact Lucy DeFruscio at ldefruscio@highlandssports.com.