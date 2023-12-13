OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – To anyone that’s lived in the area for a while, it’s no secret that Ohio County has seen some major growth over the past couple of years.

On Wednesday night, officials took a major step to ensure that growth continues.

They officially hired Stephanie Hockenberry to be the new Growth and Retention Manager for the Ohio County Development Authority.

The job focuses on coming up with ways to bring in new people to work and live in the area, as well as welcome back residents who had previously left.

“I was just really excited to have the opportunity. Never in a million years did I think I would be in this position, but I’m super grateful that they chose me to do this…I’m just looking forward to getting started and see what we can do together.” Stephanie Hockenberry, Growth and Retention Manager for the Ohio County Development Authority

Hockenberry grew up in the Ohio Valley, and says she saw this as an incredible chance to give back to an area that she is very fond of, calling Ohio County “a special place.”

She will begin her new job this upcoming Monday.