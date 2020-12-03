Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Emergency Alert System sent out an alert Thursday claiming that multiple overdoses have occurred in Wheeling.
The alert said “at risk individuals: be able to access your Narcan or Naloxone.”
You can report overdoses to 911.
The WV Helpline is 1844-HELP4WV
- Belmont/Jefferson remain in red, 8 counties now purple in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map
- Mountaineers place 13 on Academic All-Big 12 First Team
- Ohio County Emergency Alert system alerts multiple overdoses occurring in Wheeling
- Border cities report 74 new COVID-19 fatalities
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 8,921 new cases, 82 additional deaths