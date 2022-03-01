WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s a big tournament sports fans have been waiting for: the Mountain East Conference.

Every year it brings out-of-towners and locals around for the big event, but last year the stands were limited due to COVID, making this year a big comeback for them.

It’s been a wait, but the time many college basketball fans have been waiting for has finally come. The Mountain East Conference Tournament is this week.

“If you’re a fan, this is the week to be in Wheeling.” Frank O’Brien with the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau

A year ago not many fans could be in the stands for the tournament, but this year, thousands of fans are expected to return.

Many businesses like the Hampton Inn are counting on it.

“The MEC Tournament is definitely a big boost for us. We love having the teams here. We have a lot of officials with us.” Valerie Schumacher, assistant general manager at Hampton Inn

The Hampton Inn says it’s almost all booked for the tournament, and across the street, TJ’s is also expecting business to go up.

“Once all the teams get into the area, we expect to have a bump in business at about 20%.” Jim Pulice, manager at TJ’s

And as the rush of business trickles in, TJ’s and the Hampton Inn aren’t the only ones benefiting, so is the county as a whole.

Frank O’Brien with the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau anticipates a couple million dollars in direct spending to come out of the tournament.

“It’s a significant opportunity for a positive economic impact, and we think the businesses in Ohio County are ready for them.” Frank O’Brien with the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau

And as the event brings out-of-towners and locals together, O’Brien says the county is ready for the tournament’s big comeback.