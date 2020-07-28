Ohio County fair canceled

(WHEELING, W.Va.) The Ohio County Country Fair which was slated for October 2 through October 4 at Oglebay Park, Site 1 was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic according to fair president Justin Miller.

The fair board made the decision to cancel the event due to concern for the safety of fairgoers and volunteers.

The fair plans to return in 2021 on October 1, 2 and 3.