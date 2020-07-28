Ohio County fair canceled

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:

(WHEELING, W.Va.) The Ohio County Country Fair which was slated for October 2 through October 4 at Oglebay Park, Site 1 was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic according to fair president Justin Miller.

The fair board made the decision to cancel the event due to concern for the safety of fairgoers and volunteers.

The fair plans to return in 2021 on October 1, 2 and 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter