OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Ohio County Family Resource Network hosted an open house for the newly established Ohio County Family Support Center Tuesday night.

They have a new facility that will provide a safe and convenient location where families can receive or get referrals to community-based support and services.



The center on 141 Key Avenue A in Elm Grove is newly renovated and ready to help families in our area.