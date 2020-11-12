Ohio County family says home destroyed by coal mines

Where one Ohio County family is living isn’t anything like the same house they built… 8 years ago, all due to the damages the family says it suffered.

Not just the Wolen family is affected by all this. But so were the neighbors. The Wolen family says a lot of the neighbors aren’t living there anymore since they’ve had to sell out to the coal mine a year ago…

… all the while the Wolen family stayed.

“We’ve been misled and outright lied to, threatened throughout this entire year-long-process.” John Wolen, lives in Ohio County

Little did the Wolen family know what would become of their newly built house until the coal mines came under their’s.

“Look you broke our house, fix it.” John Wolen, lives in Ohio County

The family says all they knew was that it would only take 6 weeks for all of it to be fixed, but that was a year ago.

“The contact people from the coal mines say all the damage is done in 6 weeks, that’s totally untrue.” John Wolen, lives in Ohio County

A year later now… the house is just as it was.

“The house continues to move.” John Wolen, lives in Ohio County

Even the family says the house itself cracked in half, leaving the foundation shattered with multiple cracks, while the roof is bowed.

Parts of the dry wall is also cracking.

“You could hear the walls cracking.” John Wolen, lives in Ohio County

But eventually Wolen says a chronic leak was going through the floors and walls.

“My closet ended up growing mushrooms, literal mushrooms growing out of the carpet.” John Wolen, lives in Ohio County

Not just once in a while, Wolen says, it would leak but every few weeks. That’s when they would call the coal mine and they’d fix it, but only for the time being.

Meanwhile, the family is still waiting for the mine to do something for all the damages.

“We live in America. You shouldn’t have to worry about a giant cooperation or some kind of entity coming in, destroying the most valuable piece of property you own, and telling you, ‘well it’s your problem, we aren’t gonna do anything about it.'” John Wolen, lives in Ohio County

Even after the family says they’ve called and email the mine, they haven’t heard back.

The Wolen family is still waiting, but they’ve filed a complaint with the DEP in the meantime.