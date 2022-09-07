OHIO COUNTY- Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set.

The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29.

The fire rekindled after 7 Tuesday morning. When firefighters from Triadelphia arrived, they reported heavy smoke. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said extensive damage was inside the building.

After responding firefighters extinguished the fire a call was made to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Hotline and WVSFMO investigators conducted a scene investigation on Tuesday. Those investigators found that the fire was incendiary and are requesting that anyone with any information about the fire to call the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Hotline at 800-233-FIRE (3473

There is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.