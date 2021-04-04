Person reportedly jumped off the Suspension Bridge: Wheeling police and fire dept. are searching the Ohio River for the body

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to Phillip Stahl, public information officer for the City of Wheeling Public Safety division, first responders are searching the Ohio River for the body of a person who reportedly jumped from the Suspension Bridge late Sunday morning

Stahl says authorities received reports that someone jumped off the bridge.

Wheeling PD received a call at 11:50 a.m. about the incident and arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.

Both the Wheeling Police Department and Wheeling Fire Department are on scene.

They are still gathering details and are continuing to search the river for a body.

7NEWS learned earlier today from officials with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office that Ohio County first responders were searching the Ohio River this Easter Sunday for a body.

