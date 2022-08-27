OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may not think it will happen to you, but the reality is, you never know what will occur on the roads.

As part of Ohio County Commission and Ohio County administrators’ commitment to first responders, they have provided specialized training, giving rescuers the opportunity to perfect and refine their skills on extrication methods when it comes to school buses.

Ohio County first responders are suiting up for training on school bus extrication.🚌👨‍🚒 With school starting back up, and buses being back out on the roads, they are preparing for any scenario that may occur to best serve the community.



Lou Vargo, Director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency says that the three instructors from ESI Equipment Inc. out of Montgomeryville, PA bring a combined 100 years of experience to the Ohio Valley.

He says it’s needed now more than ever.

“And why it’s so important to do it now is, you know school started in Ohio County and basically, throughout the Valley, so the school buses are back on the road. So, in the unforeseen event that we do have a school bus accident, now they’ve had the most latest training on how to deal with these type of accidents.” Lou Vargo, Director, Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

After spending the first two hours of the day in a classroom, learning about preparation and prevention, trainees got to be hands-on in three different scenarios – all of which are most commonly seen.

Lead Instructor, Steve Martin, says that his 40 plus years as a responder have heightened his passion for helping others.