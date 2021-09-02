Ohio County FRN places Blessing Box at Greggsville Playground

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Another Blessing box is up and runing today! The Ohio County Food Insecurity Team put in their 6th and final blessing box.

This one is in Greggsville Playground. The box will have everything you need like Non-perishable food, sanitary products and other necessities.

This was done with community partners Junior League of Wheeling and Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church.

It’s placed right before the one in West Liberty– making it easier to access for families in the area.

What we know is more people than ever are food insecure and we wanted to find a really meaningful and practical way to increase food access. This opens that door to say this is available come get what you need. Because no one in Ohio County should be going hungry and this is just one way we help combat that. Claudia Raymer | Executive Director, Ohio County FRN

The items won’t last forever though, so they rely on the community to help out.

Organizers say donations are always appreciated.