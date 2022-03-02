WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Sec. Harold Ward announced the recommendation of nine AML Economic Revitalization Program projects in a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday, 2, 2022.

This will utilize over $24.7 million in federal grant funding for economic development at abandoned mine land sites across the state.

“Today is a really great day,” Gov. Justice said. “In addition to the incredible economic development projects these grants will bring to our great state, the multiplier effect to our communities where the projects are happening will be off the charts. These projects will return dollars to West Virginia for a long, long time to come.”

One project in particular in Ohio county getting 3,200,000 is Edible Mountain. The project will develop approximately 60 acres of abandoned mine lands on Wheeling’s Vineyard Hill into a beautiful and accessible natural space in the heart of downtown.

This project includes the construction of hiking and mountain biking trails, an educational visitors center with a forest observation platform, and a scenic fitness park and terraced garden that connects downtown to the existing urban farm and apple orchard.