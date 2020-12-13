Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to the public, it’s a good idea to take it.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The first doses of COVID 19 vaccine will be in Ohio County perhaps early next week.

Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says we’ll start to see it being given out, but only to specific groups such as health care workers in high risk units and long term care patients.



After that, he says, public health workers and first responders will get it.



And he says when it becomes available to the public, it’s a good idea to take it.