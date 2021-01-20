Ohio County Health Department isn’t taking anymore calls to get vaccinated

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF)- Phones are ringing off the hook at the Ohio County Health Department about getting vaccinated for COVID, but a lot of people aren’t getting through.

A lot of people hit the phone lines this morning, but most got a busy signal every time they called in.

There are only 135 doses of the COVID Vaccine they have to give out this round, but thousands of calls came in to get scheduled. It’s the fifth week they’ve used this call in system.

The Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says that’s the only and best system they have right now. Gamble says while it works, there’s better ones out there.

Meanwhile, Gamble says there’s only so much they can do with the current system.

“We have to control it with the number of doses we have. It is frustrating on the other end, and we acknowledge that and we’re looking at multiple ways to correct it, but keep in mind, we just don’t know when or how much of vaccines we’re going to receive in the future.” Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling Ohio County Health Department

Gamble adds they’re always looking for new ways to schedule the vaccines. Another option, Gamble says, is to do a registry. That’s where the department would call you to book an appointment.

Gamble also says they still don’t know when the next round will be coming in.