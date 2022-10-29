OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Drug Take Back days serve a positive purpose in getting leftover dangerous prescription drugs out of circulation.

But those drug take back days often have limitations like no needles or liquids allowed.



On the other hand, the Ohio County Health Department will accept any unused drug or piece of equipment.

So one of the biggest things we do is we take needles at any time. Whether it’s from law enforcement, our partners or from the general population. If someone is using needles or administering a product to someone on medication and they have a whole bunch of needles left over, if they don’t feel comfortable throwing it away, bring them to the county health department. We’ll put them in our medical waste. They go out professionally. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

The health department can also give people a smaller version of their red plastic sharps container, where they can store used needles safely before turning them in.



They say no questions are asked.



There will be no investigation. The priority is simply to get them off the street.



The Ohio County Health Department’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.