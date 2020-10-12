Ohio County Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 cases at area schools

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Howard Gamble, director of the Ohio County Health Department, is reporting three COVID-19 incidents in the county today and over the weekend.

First, one positive case at West Liberty Elementary resulted in some individuals being placed in a 14-day quarantine.

No children were identified as contacts. School is now suspended and will be held virtually for one week.

At the end of the week, officials will determine what course of action to take.

Next, a second employee at Wheeling Park High School was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The health department is now determining all contacts with that person and they will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

No students are contacts.

Finally, on Saturday, the health department found that in the Ohio County School System transportation department, there are two adult cases.

Sixteen students and one staff member will be in quarantine for 14 days.

