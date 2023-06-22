UPDATE: A Triadelphia home collapsed overnight after being damaged days ago.



OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A tractor trailer crashed into a home on National Road in Triadelphia Monday afternoon, according to Ohio County Emergency Management Services Director Lou Vargo.

The incident happened at 4588 National Road.

The truck driver was injured and transported to a local hospital

There were four people in the home when the truck crashed into it, including a 7-day-old newborn baby, but they were in the back of the residence at the time and were not injured. They were able to exit from the back of the house

Vargo said no hazardous materials were involved in this incident.

7News reporters Dan Mayeres and Baylee Martin were on the scene and confirmed that the tractor trailer struck two cars in front of it before it struck the house. There is extensive damage to the house.

Route 40 was closed in both directions in Triadelphia earlier in the afternoon from Triadelphia VFD to Middle Creek Road according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department page.