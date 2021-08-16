Ohio County is seeing a “blossoming” of COVID cases.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over the weekend, 20 new COVID cases were added to the already 96 in Ohio County.



And at the health department, they’re calling this a “blossoming” of cases.



Health administrator Howard Gamble says they are now getting reports of people in the ER needing treatment that goes beyond simply staying at home.

“Some of these individuals will need advanced care. And at that point you put an extreme burden upon our health care systems, hospitals and clinics. And there’s where the concern rises. When those get overwhelmed, our standard ER ICU are now diverted to COVID care and not to our other care.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says only a few cases are vaccinated individuals, but a majority are not.



The severity has yet to pan out with the new cases, but Gamble says cases are less severe for those that are vaccinated.