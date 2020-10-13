Ohio County is seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase; officials remain vigilant

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Health officials say Ohio County is seeing the number of COVID-19 cases pick up — even today.



Health officials are reporting four new cases.



This brings the total number of cases up to 427.



Some of the recent cases are tied to area facilities. Health officials say they are tied to two nursing homes and Ohio County School.



But there haven’t been any new cases from the university.



Health officials say they will not let their guard down and will be vigilant.