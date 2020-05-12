Ohio County jury duty back on, city building to turn away those without PPE

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Come Monday, May 18, Ohio County’s City Building is opening back up, but there are some things you need to know—restrictions are in place to keep the public safe.

Many services that could not be done online, from visiting the prosecutor’s office to a wedding application, will be back up and running.

But the Commission President says much of almost everything else can now be done digitally. Plexiglass will be up, there will be six feet spacing throughout and drop-boxes will be hanging outside office doors.

But if you intend on showing up, you’ll need to be wearing PPE.

You will need to wear a mask to enter the building that’s the most important thing. You’ll go to the security station, they’ll ask you to put on a mask, if you don’t have a mask, they’ll ask you to go get a mask and come back in. We cannot supply masks for everyone. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

Court cases are expected to be backlogged, but of the cases that resume, the jury is expected to head to the building.

If you do need to see someone in one of the offices, you’re asked to call ahead and make an appointment.

Meetings will continue online, from county commission meetings to city council, and you can even renew your license plate online on their website.

