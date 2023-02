OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Kids from all over Ohio County got a chance to shine in the county spelling bee Thursday.

You may notice a familiar face. Our 7 News Morning anchor Taylor Long was the pronouncer.

The kids went for many rounds spelling some challenging words.

Jaxon Milam from Linsly was the county champion. Anna Suarez from our Lady of Peace was the runner-up.

The winning championship word was UL LA TICK . It’s spelled u l e t i c. It relates top gum tissue in the mouth.