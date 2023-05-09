WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Fifty years ago, the current Ohio County Public Library opened its doors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Tuesday, that birthday was celebrated with music, food and costumes from 1973.

The party, open to the public, had a photo booth, live music from the band Vinyl Soul and a trivia contest.

Here are some of the trivia questions.

True or false: the library used to have a fireplace.

You’d think, in a building filled with books, it would be false.

But it was true.

It was in a room with leather chairs called the men’s den.

It is no longer there.

So what was on the property on 16th Street before the library?

“Well, the library was built on a cemetery,” said Sean Duffy, local history and adult programming director of the library. “It later became a rail yard, the Hempfield Yard. So where we’re standing right now, six feet under is where all the graves were. I’ve never seen a ghost here in 17 years, but you know, a lot of people say they have.”

They decorated the library in warm colors because there was a theory that they would be relaxing.

They called it an “educational center” rather than a library, but that didn’t last.

Fifty years later, books are only one of its offerings.

You can get movies, music, mobile wifi and you can attend lots of events.

All you need is a library card, and they’re still free.