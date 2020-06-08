Ohio County library offering curbside service

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Good news for Ohio County book lovers—



The public library is opening up for curbside service beginning today.

Officials say you can now pick up reserved materials, requested tax forms, and requested research printouts.



Notary and photo-copy services will also be provided.



For now you can head there Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.