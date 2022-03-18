OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is retiring another long-time employee.

Lieutenant Roger Bise started in 1999, moving from a domestic violence compliance officer to becoming a lieutenant in 2017. Now on his last day he serves as bailiff for Judge Olejasz’s courtroom.

People will stop him and tell him that he changed their lives, especially in circuit court.

Bise has served under four sheriffs: meeting countless good and not-so-good people in 22 years.

As long as you treat them right, they’ll treat you the same. I’ve had people stop at my house that I’ve arrested and offer to cut grass for me. Lt. Roger Bise, Ohio County Sheriff

When he looks back on his 22 years, one program sticks out in his memory.

I think it would be the batterers intervention program. It was great helping those guys be able to control what they do when they get angry. And it also changed my life, personally, because I learned so much while I was in there. Lt. Roger Bise, Ohio County Sheriff

He says the world does not respect police officers like it used to, so he says it is time to move on.

Bise has arrested a lot of people but now he is turning his attention to a new species: Dogs!

He signed on as Ohio County Dog Warden under newly appointed manager Nelson Croft, who also recently retired from the Sheriff’s Department.