Ohio County makes it possible for COVID-positive residents to still vote Tuesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County is on the fringe of going to the highest level of alarm for COVID-19 in West Virginia and with cases still rolling in, the Health Department says the community needs to change its way of life fast.

Being in orange means group gathering advisories have been knocked down from 25 to 10, but Administrator Howard Gamble says a red reading will really impact the schools.

It’s community spread at this point. If we move to red, the schools will move remote.

“To move to red, we’re going to have to see an abundance of cases. And that can actually happen. We have an abundance of cases coming in. So, those labs are beginning to catch up, and identify a lot of positives.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator

But there’s another concern – Election Day.

With the surge of cases Gamble tells 7NEWS, the EMA, the Health Department and the Board of Elections Director held an emergency meeting this weekend on what to do with COVID-positive voters.

The Board has taken a system used during non-pandemic election years and enhanced it so that those who currently have COVID-19 can STILL vote on election day and not spread the virus.

Gamble says if you are in quarantine, call the Board of Elections directly and explain you have COVID-19 but need to vote. The board will then take down your information, and then someone with the Ohio County Ambulance will drive the ballot to you.

You will then fill out the ballot in isolation, and hand it back to the Ambulance worker. That vote will then be taken and examined by the Board of Canvassing before counted.

This is all in an effort to make sure voting stays safe and that every vote counts… So, if you unexpectedly caught Covid-19 and need to cast your ballot in Ohio County, YOU STILL CAN.

Call 304-234-3750 to speak with the Ohio County Board of Elections.