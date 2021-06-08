Vet Voices

Ohio County man admits to a drug charge

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mark Joseph Dobrzynski, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Dobrzynski, 58, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dobrzynski admitted to having methamphetamine in November 2020 in Ohio County.

Dobrzynski faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter