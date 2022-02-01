Ohio County man convicted of sexually abusing family member sentenced to prison

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) -An Ohio County man convicted of multiple sexual assault charges, including incest, learned his fate in court on Tuesday.

Stephen Beck entered an Alford plea and was sentenced to 15 to 35 years.

He was charged with sexually abusing a family member between the ages of 11 to 14 over a three-year period. The victim told a friend’s mother, who then alerted the police.

Prosecutor Shawn Turak said the victim was able to turn over enough evidence against Beck that they were able to convince him to enter an Alford plea.

Turak is pleased with the outcome.

What he did was horrible, and I’d like to tell people out there that when they’re in this situation, reaching out to a trusted adult like this young lady did is such as important thing. That’s what she did and I think she showed a lot of strength. So, we’re very pleased with the outcome. Shawn Turak, Prosecutor

The court also ordered Beck to register as a sex offender for life. He will be under extended supervised release for 25 years after he gets out of prison.

The prosecutor said the victim is now safe.