Ohio County man faces charges of child pornography

Joshua H. Ruschel, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, was indicted today on a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Ruschel, 41, was indicted on one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Ruschel is accused of having child pornography depicting children under the age of 12 in June 2020 in Ohio County.

Ruschel faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.