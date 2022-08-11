Joshua H. Ruschel, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ruschel, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Ruschel admitted to having child pornography depicting a child under the age of 12 in June 2020 in Ohio County.

Ruschel faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.