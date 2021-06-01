Ohio County man indicted on drug charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Travis E. Vossen, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was indicted today on drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Vossen, 31, was indicted today on two counts of “Distribution of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” Vossen is accused of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine near Ritchie Elementary School in April and May 2021 in Ohio County.

Vossen faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

