Ohio County man sentenced for a drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mark Joseph Dobrzynski, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, was sentenced to 31 months of incarceration for a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Dobrzynski, 59, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dobrzynski admitted to having methamphetamine in November 2020 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.